Edge Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,942 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,663,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,448 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $22.31.

