Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $50.17 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $9,597,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

