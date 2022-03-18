Edge Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 1.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 687,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 37,458 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $649,214.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,140 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEG opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.32 and a 52-week high of $68.37.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

