Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 133 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $871.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $875.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $906.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $932.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

