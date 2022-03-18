Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,117 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 2.0% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.