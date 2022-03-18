Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

