Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 111.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,802,000 after buying an additional 692,660 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,332,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after buying an additional 258,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after buying an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $113.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

