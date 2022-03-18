Edge Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,358 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,933,000 after purchasing an additional 350,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,883 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,053,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,498,000 after purchasing an additional 121,271 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after acquiring an additional 75,965 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $21.12 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

