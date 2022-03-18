Edgeless Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (EDG)

Edgeless (EDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $70.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

