El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) will post $106.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.96 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $462.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $452.50 million to $468.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $493.57 million, with estimates ranging from $482.90 million to $511.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $11.72 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,525,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 50,004.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,665,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,636 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 727,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 362,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

