Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.
Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $26.61 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.
In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 702,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after purchasing an additional 140,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.
About Elanco Animal Health (Get Rating)
Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.
