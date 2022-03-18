Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,640. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

