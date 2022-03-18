Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Price Target Lowered to €9.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFYGet Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Electricité de France from €17.00 ($18.68) to €13.70 ($15.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Electricité de France from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. AlphaValue cut shares of Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electricité de France has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,640. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Electricité de France has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

About Electricité de France (Get Rating)

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.