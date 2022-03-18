Electroneum Hits Market Cap of $102.65 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $102.65 million and approximately $216,966.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 126.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,915,497,375 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.