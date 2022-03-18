Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.69). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 297,441 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £99.56 million and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 53.50.
Elektron Technology Company Profile (LON:EKT)
