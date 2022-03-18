Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 220,000 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.
- On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.
- On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10.
NYSE LLY traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $287.65. 71,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,512. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $285.89. The company has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $250.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eli Lilly and (LLY)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.