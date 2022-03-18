Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 220,000 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.14 on Friday, hitting $287.65. 71,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,512. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $285.89. The company has a market cap of $273.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $250.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

