Elizabeth M. Schwarting Sells 113 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $10,503.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMBA traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $81.28 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.09.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth about $84,942,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ambarella by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

