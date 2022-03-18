Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) PT Lowered to $9.00

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ EMBK opened at $4.78 on Friday. Embark Technology has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,574,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

