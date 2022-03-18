Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target Raised to C$68.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

EMRAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

