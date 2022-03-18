Emera (TSE:EMA) PT Raised to C$68.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.08.

Get Emera alerts:

Shares of EMA stock traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,761. Emera has a 1 year low of C$54.35 and a 1 year high of C$63.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$59.56. The stock has a market cap of C$15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.