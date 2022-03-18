Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.23 Million

Analysts expect that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) will post $220.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.63 million. Endava reported sales of $154.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $866.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.85 million to $869.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. The firm had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Shares of DAVA stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.73. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57 and a beta of 1.04. Endava has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $172.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the third quarter worth $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

