Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) were down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 78,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,158,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $822.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 24.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

