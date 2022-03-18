Enel (BIT:ENEL) PT Set at €10.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €10.10 ($11.10) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.11) price target on Enel in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.30 ($9.12) price objective on Enel in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.55) price objective on Enel in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.11) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.25 ($10.16) price objective on Enel in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €8.96 ($9.85).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.57) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.14).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.