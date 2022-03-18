Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.21 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $35.21 million and approximately $630,245.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 51,003,284 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

