Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.52 Million

Analysts predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $30.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.25 million and the highest is $30.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enfusion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Enfusion stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. Enfusion has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

