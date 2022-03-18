ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €16.80 ($18.46) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($21.43) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.88 ($17.45).

Shares of ETR ENI traded up €0.35 ($0.38) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.11 ($14.41). The stock had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 12 month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.35.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

