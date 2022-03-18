ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €15.00 ($16.48) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) price objective on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) target price on ENI in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.88 ($17.45).

ETR:ENI traded up €0.35 ($0.38) on Friday, hitting €13.11 ($14.41). 35,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.35.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

