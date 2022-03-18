Enigma Tops One Day Trading Volume of $272,525.00 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $245,385.08 and $272,525.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enigma has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003723 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.13 or 0.00728987 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

