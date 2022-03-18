EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.83

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.83 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.34). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 6,844,218 shares traded.

ENQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £499.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.73.

In other news, insider John Winterman bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,015.60).

About EnQuest (LON:ENQ)

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

