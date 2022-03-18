Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Senior Officer Acquires C$38,740.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Shares of TSE ESI traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.99. 788,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,426. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The company has a market cap of C$484.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.35.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

