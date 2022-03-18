Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,060 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.15) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMVHF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,430 ($31.60) to GBX 2,530 ($32.90) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entain from GBX 2,400 ($31.21) to GBX 2,700 ($35.11) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,430.00.

OTCMKTS GMVHF traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988. Entain has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

