Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.15

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.15 and traded as low as $38.56. Enterprise Bancorp shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 10,343 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.50%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director Michael T. Putziger bought 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.41 per share, with a total value of $39,440.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130 shares of company stock worth $5,233. Company insiders own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 152.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which consists of business and personal checking accounts, personal and business savings accounts, mortgages loans, personal loans, and cash management solutions.

