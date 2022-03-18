Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.05

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 59422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.
In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $37,364,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Envista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.
About Envista (NYSE:NVST)
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
