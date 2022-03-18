Envista (NYSE:NVST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.05

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 59422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $600,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $37,364,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Envista by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

