EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.41.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after acquiring an additional 709,647 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.