EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $139.00 at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $117.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

