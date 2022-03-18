Epic Cash Achieves Market Cap of $23.76 Million (EPIC)

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. During the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00004089 BTC on popular exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and $20,591.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00035973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00107190 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,909,772 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

