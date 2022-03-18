EpiK Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,793.39 or 0.06904925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1,486.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00039237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,402.48 or 0.99869914 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

