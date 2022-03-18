Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Reduced by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 155.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $719.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 129.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $712.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $778.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $639.16 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total value of $33,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

