Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $7.83 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 44.51%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the last quarter. 32.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.