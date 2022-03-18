Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Easterly Government Properties, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.54.

DEA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA opened at $20.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2,321.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,403,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,692,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,968 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $23,453,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,459,000 after purchasing an additional 539,806 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $926,664. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.86%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

