Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $17.55 per share for the year.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NYSE WSM opened at $160.69 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $127.85 and a one year high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.