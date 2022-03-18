Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $17.55 per share for the year.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WSM. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $164.00 to $132.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.32.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 21.32%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
