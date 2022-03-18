Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (AVGR, BDTX, CMC, CRKN, CUE, DG, DRI, FDX, GME, HGBL)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 18th:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) had its price target cut by Dawson James from $8.50 to $4.25.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $297.00 to $280.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.75 to $2.75.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $154.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright to C$3.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $13.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $5.25.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $24.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00.

