Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 18th (AVGR, BDTX, CMC, CRKN, CUE, DG, DRI, FDX, GME, HGBL)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, March 18th:

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $40.00 to $11.00.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $45.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) had its price target cut by Dawson James from $8.50 to $4.25.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $28.00 to $26.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $265.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $185.00 to $175.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $297.00 to $280.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) had its target price reduced by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $4.75 to $2.75.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $154.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright to C$3.75. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price lowered by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $13.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $45.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners to $5.25.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $42.00 to $36.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $24.00.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $52.00 to $27.00.

