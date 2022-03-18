Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (ASM, DLAKY, HESAY, KBH, MBII, MGM, NXGPF, SMT, UAL, WZZAF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 18th:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has €5.50 ($6.04) target price on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)

was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a negative rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a negative rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $36.00.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

