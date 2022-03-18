Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 18th (ASM, DLAKY, HESAY, KBH, MBII, MGM, NXGPF, SMT, UAL, WZZAF)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 18th:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has €5.50 ($6.04) target price on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.30 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a negative rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. They currently have a C$2.75 target price on the stock.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

