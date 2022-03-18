Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 18th (CIA, EPR, KB, KRA, MBII, MG, MKFG, MNDY, NEWR, TGS)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, March 18th:

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. develops environmentally safe bio-based products. The Company specializes in the discovery, development, and marketing of natural products for weed, pest, water resource, and plant disease management. It offers crop protection products for conventional and organic crop production, including herbicides for weed control, fungicides for plant disease control, nematicides for parasitic roundworm control, insecticides for insect and mite killers and plant growth regulators that growers use to increase crop yields, enhance plant health, manage pest resistance, and reduce chemical residues. Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. is headquartered in Davis, California. “

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Markforged Inc. is a creator of the integrated metal and carbon fiber additive manufacturing platform. Markforged Inc., formerly known as ONE CLASS, is based in Watertown, MA. “

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

