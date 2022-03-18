Ergo (ERG) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Ergo has a total market cap of $104.72 million and $1.20 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $3.27 or 0.00007831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,774.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,951.97 or 0.07066463 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00269300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $311.89 or 0.00746597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00071283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00463469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.66 or 0.00420497 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.