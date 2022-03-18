essensys plc (LON:ESYS) Insider Mark Furness Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Rating) insider Mark Furness purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £148,000 ($192,457.74).

LON:ESYS opened at GBX 74 ($0.96) on Friday. essensys plc has a 52-week low of GBX 68.55 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 310 ($4.03). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of essensys in a research note on Tuesday.

essensys plc provides software-as-a-service platforms and on-demand cloud services to the workspace industry in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's products include Connect, a co-working software platform for multi-site operators that provide, manage, and monitor mission-critical infrastructure services in real-time; and Operate, an end-to-end solution for multi-site workspace operators for managing day-to-day co-working operations.

