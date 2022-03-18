Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,951 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 118,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE WTRG traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,425. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.07%.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.