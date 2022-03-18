Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST) versus Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Head to Head Contrast

Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) and Ethema Health (OTCMKTS:GRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunlink Health Systems and Ethema Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlink Health Systems $40.69 million 0.25 $6.89 million $0.76 1.89 Ethema Health $340,000.00 7.37 $3.09 million $0.01 0.07

Sunlink Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Ethema Health. Ethema Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunlink Health Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Sunlink Health Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ethema Health shares are held by institutional investors. 44.5% of Sunlink Health Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Ethema Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunlink Health Systems and Ethema Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlink Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Ethema Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Sunlink Health Systems has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ethema Health has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlink Health Systems and Ethema Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlink Health Systems 13.40% 27.47% 18.52% Ethema Health 983.72% -77.97% 238.22%

Summary

Sunlink Health Systems beats Ethema Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlink Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties. The Pharmacy segment manages a pharmacy business with service lines. The company was founded in June 1959 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Ethema Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operation of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses on the leasing of rehabilitation facilities to third parties. The In-Patient segment consists of rehabilitation services to customers. The company was founded on April 1, 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

