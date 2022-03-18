EtherGem (EGEM) Trading 19.9% Higher Over Last Week

EtherGem (EGEM) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $240,841.77 and approximately $567.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00035789 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.52 or 0.00106696 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

Buying and Selling EtherGem

