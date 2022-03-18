Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,432,829 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of £13.60 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.63.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom, Morocco, and Ireland. The company owns a 99% working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields; and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby-4 field located in the East Midlands, the United Kingdom.

