European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. European Wax Center has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

